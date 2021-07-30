Gorgeous wooden entrance with jetty space and a perfect decking area to watch the sunset from

Shoreham houseboat for sale for £325k

Houseboat Laguna, in Lower Beach Road, Shoreham Beach, offers gorgeous waterfront views from its comfy living room, dining area, decking area, and outdoor space – all perfect locations to watch the sunset and sunrise.

By Lauren Oakley
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:12 pm

The property also has a great kitchen area, two bedrooms and potential for a third to be created, a utility room and a bathroom.

This houseboat is in an ideal location for wildlife lovers, with constant visits from resident and migrating birds, and more recently, a friendly seal.

Houseboat Laguna is listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £325,000 to £350,000.

1. Shoreham houseboat Laguna

Beautiful waterfront views of the River Adur from the houseboat

Photo: Zoopla

2. Shoreham houseboat Laguna

Beautiful 71ft two-bed houseboat in a great location close to parks, local shops, and the beach

Photo: Zoopla

3. Shoreham houseboat Laguna

Spacious decking area, perfect for sunsent views, with a sizeable wooden shed for storage

Photo: Zoopla

4. Shoreham houseboat Laguna

Beautiful cosy living space with stunning wooden floor and large windows to enjoy those gorgeous river views

Photo: Zoopla

