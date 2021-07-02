The stunning property boasts sea views and direct access to Ferring beach

See inside stunning home with direct access to beach – on the market for £1.3m

This stunning seafront property is on the market for £1.3million.

By Sam Woodman
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:04 pm

On the first floor, there are bedrooms, a living room and a sun terrace, all offering stunning sea views.

Downstairs, there are further bedrooms, a kitchen-diner, lounge, shower room and bathroom.

But the jewel in the property’s crown is the south-facing garden with direct access to Ferring beach.

The home is listed on Zoopla, with offers over £1.3million invited.

