Look inside this £1 million three-bedroom house which has its own lake, woodland and detached barn just outside Crawley

The detached property, on with Savils - Haywards Heath, is up for sale for £1 million.

Rowfant Mill Cottage is a charming Grade II listed property, with wisteria clad part weatherboarded and part brick elevations under a tiled roof.

The property has been in the same family for over half a century, and offers an exciting renovation project with enormous potential to create a wonderful home, subject to the necessary consents and permissions.

The current accommodation extends to 1,698 sq ft, and briefly comprises: Three reception rooms, kitchen, ground floor bathroom, cellar, three bathrooms and first floor washroom.

To the south of the house is a 4.3 acre portion of a fishing lake and boat house, currently let to Copthorne Fishing club who also pay an annual fee to use the parcel of land to the west of the cottage, which is used as a car park.

There is about four acres of pasture lying to the east of the lake, with woodland to the south.

In all, about 12.2 acres.

Situated in a glorious semi-rural position between Worth and Turners Hill, it has an excellent reach of schools and national and international transport links.

Turners Hill provides for day to day needs with a village shop, two churches, two public houses and a primary school.

