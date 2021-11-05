Look inside 700-year-old Sussex manor house turned into a contemporary £2.5 million family home

There has been a house on this site for 700 years.

It has been sympathetically restored to an exceptionally high standard, still featuring many of the original characteristics and layout. There are many original stone mullioned windows with leaded glass.

The house is a fantastic blend of ancient architecture and contemporary luxury, including high ceilings,original windows and fireplaces as well as under-floor heating.

A covered porch with 18th century iconic style columns is the perfect entrance to this lovely home which opens into a stunning reception hall.

It is on the market with an asking price of £2.5million and has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and six reception rooms.

All details and photographs from Zoopla.

