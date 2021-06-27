Historic Chichester cottage now a modern family home after stunning renovation - Take a look inside

Bespoke Living Construction picked up the accolades at the Federation of Master Builders’ 2021 Southern Counties Master Builder Awards sponsored by TradePoint, which were hosted online last month.

The awards recognise excellence in the region’s small and medium-sized construction companies and are run by the FMB, the largest trade association in the UK construction sector

which is this year celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Bespoke Living was awarded the large renovation project prize for its work renovating a 300-year-old thatched cottage and building a contemporary two-storey, black Siberian larch-clad extension.

Bespoke Living was awarded the large renovation project prize for its work renovating a 300-year-old thatched cottage and building a contemporary two-storey, black Siberian larch-clad extension.

It was also awarded the prize for bathroom project for the work done to the property’s main bathroom.

"They will now go on to compete for the national awards in these categories," a spokesperson for Woburn Partners said.

"The renovation project saw Bespoke Living retain the character of the original cottage and adapt the property for contemporary living by creating an extension which consisted of three

Bespoke Living was awarded the large renovation project prize for its work renovating a 300-year-old thatched cottage and building a contemporary two-storey, black Siberian larch-clad extension.

bedrooms, two new bathrooms, a kitchen/dining/cinema room, a mezzanine play den, study and utility room.

"The property is heated from a ground source heat pump, the toilet has a heated wall and the study is fitted with bespoke handmade furniture."

Judges said the extension was a 'stunning contemporary addition' to an historic thatched property and the project showed 'fantastic craftsmanship and excellent sustainability credentials'.

The spokesperson added: "The standout feature is a stunning Iroko timber-clad cistern wall while it also features fully- vaulted ceilings, velux windows and an open shower/wet-room within the bathroom which is covered in modern porcelain tiles.

Bespoke Living was awarded the large renovation project prize for its work renovating a 300-year-old thatched cottage and building a contemporary two-storey, black Siberian larch-clad extension.

Judges added that the timber-clad wall was an unusual feature which provides 'depth and warmth', while the project shows 'fabulous attention to detail'.

Laura Davies of Bespoke Living Construction Ltd, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as the winner of not one but two categories in the Southern Counties Master Builder Awards.

“This will undoubtedly be beneficial for our firm and further reinforce the confidence our clients have in choosing us, as a Master Builder, for their projects.”

Phil Hodge, Director of FMB South, said Bespoke Living Construction executed a 'fantastic modern extension' to an historic home, adding: "They demonstrated the value of good communication in getting a project delivered to spec, on time and budget.

Bespoke Living was awarded the large renovation project prize for its work renovating a 300-year-old thatched cottage and building a contemporary two-storey, black Siberian larch-clad extension.