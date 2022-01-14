Downsize in style with this elegant retirement apartment in the heart of Midhurst

The L-shaped kitchen/living area can be tailored to how you like to live life, with space for a kitchen island, extra storage, or a huge dining table for hosting family and friends. The designer kitchens have been designed to make life as easy as possible, whether that’s hosting the family for Christmas, or enjoying a peaceful breakfast to yourself.

Bedroom one is flooded with natural light, with top-floor views out over the countryside that surrounds Midhurst. A walk-in wardrobe gives you all the room you need for clothes, shoes and accessories, and allows the bedroom to remain a serene and uncluttered space just for you. The second double bedroom brings the flexibility to create a beautiful space for guests, a bright and inspiring study, or perhaps a snug sitting room. Extra storage cupboards in the hallway and built-in utility cupboard means there is space for everything.

Bathroom one offers a level-access, spa-style shower with tiled shower bench. The second bathroom has a full-size bath, and both feature storage, heated towel rails, and non-slip tiles. Underfloor heating from a renewable source means that apartments stay cosy all day long, all year round. Appello Panels in every room mean that Careline support is always available at the touch of a button. The sloping eaves bring a distinct period feel to the apartment, the perfect blank canvas to create a truly unique home, reflecting your personal style.

For more information visit lilyford.co.uk, call 01730 770 660 or email: [email protected]

1. Apartment 17 at Dundee House in Midhurst Photo: Lilyford Photo Sales

