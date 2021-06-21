Council apologises after people unable to access Highdown Gardens in Worthing

In a statement released on gardens’ website, it said: “As owners of Highdown Gardens, we would like to apologise to people who booked visits at the weekend (June 19-20) and were unable to access the gardens.

“The gardens were shut on Saturday, June 19, and for a short while on Sunday, June 20, after the company employed to manage weekend openings failed to discharge its duties.

“Discussions about avoiding another incident are ongoing.

“In the meantime, staff at Highdown are today writing to all those who booked slots apologising and offering alternative arrangements and access to the gardens.”

The council said it has worked extremely hard to improve and preserve the gardens, so it is ‘very disappointing this has happened’.

It added: “We will be ensuring nothing like this happens again and extend our sincere apologies to all those who had tickets but were unable to enjoy their visit.

“We will be in touch today with alternative arrangements.”

The newly-revamped Highdown Gardens in Worthing. Picture: Steve Robards

Highdowns Gardens reopened in June after a year-long £1million facelift.

The upgrade to the Worthing Borough Council-owned gardens was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.