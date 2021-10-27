Buy a new home with a Bluebell railway backdrop: Manor View in East Grinstead
Taylor Wimpey South Thames is launching the first homes for sale at Manor View, East Grinstead, on Saturday and Sunday (November 20-21).
The new development delivers a range of 200 high quality properties, including 60 affordable homes.
It offers a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two and five bedroom houses.
Manor View boasts a picturesque backdrop of the Bluebell railway line, which runs along its western boundary.
It also has many natural green spaces and Taylor Wimpey South Thames believes Manor View will be one of the company’s most popular developments.
“Due to the sought-after location of this development, we have already received a huge amount of interest,” said Louise Adams, acting sales and marketing director.
“I’d urge anyone interested in buying a new home in East Grinstead to contact our Forge Wood sales office to find out more.”
Call 01293 228949 or visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.