The new development delivers a range of 200 high quality properties, including 60 affordable homes.

It offers a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two and five bedroom houses.

Manor View boasts a picturesque backdrop of the Bluebell railway line, which runs along its western boundary.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is launching the first homes for sale at its Manor View development in East Grinstead on Saturday and Sunday (November 20-21). Picture: Rock Kitchen Harris.

It also has many natural green spaces and Taylor Wimpey South Thames believes Manor View will be one of the company’s most popular developments.

“Due to the sought-after location of this development, we have already received a huge amount of interest,” said Louise Adams, acting sales and marketing director.

“I’d urge anyone interested in buying a new home in East Grinstead to contact our Forge Wood sales office to find out more.”