Located on Church Road, Henfield Place was built in the 17th century and was sympathetically upgraded and extended in the 1930s with a another extension built in the 1970s.
The historic property, which is for sale through Jackson-Stops Lindfield, is named after the original name for Scaynes Hill, which was Henfield.
But the house is not listed, which means it can be modernised and extended further (subject to planning permissions).
Henfield Place was added to Zoopla on Monday (November 1).
