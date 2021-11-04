Henfield Place was constructed in the 17th century and sympathetically extended and upgraded in the 1930s with another extension in the 1970s. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

17 photos explore a beautiful historic house in Scaynes Hill that dates back to the 17th century

A stunning five-bed detached house has just come onto the market for £1,750,000 in Scaynes Hill.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 12:17 pm

Located on Church Road, Henfield Place was built in the 17th century and was sympathetically upgraded and extended in the 1930s with a another extension built in the 1970s.

The historic property, which is for sale through Jackson-Stops Lindfield, is named after the original name for Scaynes Hill, which was Henfield.

But the house is not listed, which means it can be modernised and extended further (subject to planning permissions).

Henfield Place was added to Zoopla on Monday (November 1).

1. Bedroom

There are five good sized bedrooms on the first floor. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

Photo Sales

2. First floor

On the first floor there are five bedrooms, with one having an ensuite bathroom, as well as access to the loft. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

Photo Sales

3. Bedroom

There are five bedrooms on the first floor. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

Photo Sales

4. Gardens

The gardens have been carefully planted so they look impressive whatever the season. Picture: Jackson-Stops Lindfield.

Photo Sales
ZooplaHenfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 5