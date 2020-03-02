Heritage Talk traces history of Southwick back to ancient times

The remarkable history of Southwick, stretching back over 5,000 years, will be explored at the next Southwick Society Heritage Talk.

Ray Richards, local historian and vice-chairman, will lead a notional journey through time, beginning at the ancient sites on the Downs and travelling through the Roman, Saxon, medieval, Tudor and Victorian periods to the 20th century.

An artist's impression of Southwick's Roman villa

This is the last of the current series of Heritage Talks to be held in Southwick Community Centre on Monday, March 9, at 7.30pm.

Nigel Divers, secretary, said: “People had been occupying the area for 3,000 years when the Romans built an extensive palace in Southwick.

“Several centuries later, Southwick was settled by the Saxons, who established the village and gave it its name, meaning ‘the south farm’.

“Agriculture was vitally important for Southwick right up to the 20th century but 200 years ago, rapid development and diversification began, largely centred on the growth of the harbour, ship building and other industries.

“Southwick played important roles in the First and Second World Wars, especially with the building of the Mystery Towers in 1918 and the invasion of Normandy in 1944.

“Despite extensive modern house building, Southwick is lucky to have retained many historic buildings and sites, not least the 550-year-old Manor Cottage, headquarters of the Southwick Society.

“Ray will be discussing many of these sites, including the Roman villa, while also talking about some of the personalities who have contributed so much to Southwick’s development and unique character.”

Meet in the Garden Room. Admission £3 members, £5 non-members.

The next series of Heritage Talks will begin in September. In the meantime, the Southwick Society will be staging new exhibitions in Manor Cottage Heritage Centre, in Southwick Street, from May, starting with Pictures of Southwick. These historic paintings, drawings and photographs will be drawn from the society’s own extensive archive, many of them newly acquired and never before displayed to the public.

Later in the summer, another exhibition will explore the history of one of Southwick’s oldest streets.