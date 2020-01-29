Head gardener of Arundel Castle gives talk on gardening and colourful career

The head gardener and landscape designer at Arundel Castle has given a talk on a career that has taken him as far as the royal palaces of Jordan.

Martin Duncan spoke at the Lodge Hill Centre in Watersfield near Pulborough at an event in aid of Rotary charities.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Storrington & Pulborough District, rotarians and guests listened to his account of his career and the development of the castle gardens, also offering advice and tips for keen gardeners.

After studying horticulture in Northern Ireland and landscape design in Wales, Martin’s work has taken him across the globe, to countries such as Jordan, Bermuda and France.

He was head gardener for the late King Hussein and Queen Noor of Jordan and served at Audley End, the English Heritage stately home in Essex.

In Bermuda, he served as head gardener - senior superintendent for the botanical gardens, arboretum, parks and government house.

He has worked since 2009 at Arundel Castle, the ancestral home of the Duke and Duchess of Norfolk.

Since arriving at Arundel Castle, Martin has developed the Castle’s gardens with new tropical borders, the English herbaceous borders and a new wildflower garden and thatched roundhouse, and a totally unique stumpery garden as well as one of the country’s largest annual tulip festivals each spring.

In 2018, Martin received the Kew Guild Medal, one of the highest gardening accolades awarded to high-profile gardeners such as Alan Titchmarsh.

The rotary club meets on Mondays at 7pm at the Roundabout Hotel in West Chiltington.

For information, call club secretary Anna Upton on 01903 743004.