Handcross school to plant new tree for every new pupil

A Handcross school has announced a new programme that will plant a tree in the school grounds for every new pupil that joins the school.

Handcross Park School, located between Horsham and Crawley, has launched its new Grow With Us programme.

The child’s name will be placed on each tree so they can watch their tree grow as they do.

The programme is part of a handful of new initiatives the school is taking to help the environment, as some scientists have estimated that planting one trillion trees in the next few years could reduce the amount of carbon in the atmosphere by 25 per cent.

In recent months, the school has introduced Meat Free Mondays for all pupils and staff.

The kitchen has started collecting all their food waste for conversion into bio–fuel.

Single–use plastic water bottles have been banned and packed lunches now use recyclable water cartons.

Other green initiatives include the introduction of electric car charging points, a new wildflower area to attract bees and recycling schemes for fancy dress costumes, trainers and wellies.

Headmaster Richard Brown said: “Our pupils care deeply about the issues of climate change and we have a busy eco and environmental council within the school.

“This allows the pupils to have a voice and to share their ideas. We are delighted to launch the Grow With Us programme and I look forward to planting the trees in our glorious grounds with all our new pupils.”

Handcross Park was last year named Prep School of the Year at the Independent Schools of the Year awards.

For more information on Handcross Park, call Lisa Taylor on 01444 400526 or visit www.handcrossparkschool.co.uk