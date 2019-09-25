Gok Wan showcases Horsham boutiques in fashion styling event

Award-winning fashion stylist and TV host Gok Wan has hosted his new fashion and style event, One Size Fits All, featuring two Horsham boutiques.

In his inimitable style, Gok presented two catwalk shows, a body shape masterclass, a trend analysis, and a Q&A session with a 350-strong audience.

Two Horsham businesses joined Gok on the catwalk to showcase outfits from their current collections at the event, held at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Saturday, September 14.

Deja!, in Park Place, and La Vida Boutique, in Stan’s Way near Piries Place, were invited by Gok and his team of stylists to each put together ten looks for the catwalk.

Gok said: “I’m the biggest fan of the British high street. No one does it better than the Brits.

“There is so much incredible talent dotted around the country, so many small independent boutiques to showcase.”

Gok is keen to support the high street, and One Size Fits All set out to champion and celebrate local independent brands, while empowering and supporting women.

The two Horsham boutiques epitomise Gok’s sentiments.

Deja! opened its doors in 2017, and owner Angie Maskell has three lines in her ladies fashion boutique, DEJA! Fashion, DEJA! Boutique and DEJA! Plus.

She also offers free styling sessions and alterations.

Angie’s ethos focuses on instilling confidence and making fashion fun. Customers can pop into the boutique on a Saturday to enjoy a glass of bubbly while browsing the latest collections.

Angie said of the event: “It was an amazing experience with fun and laughter and informative masterclasses, and a great opportunity for us to showcase our autumn/winter collection.

“Gok Wan’s enthusiasm and support for independent retailers was greatly encouraging in these challenging times.

“Long live the great British high street!”

La Vida Boutique is celebrating its 20th birthday this year, and specialises in affordable luxury in ladies fashion and accessories.

The range is constantly evolving, as owner Donna Camera only buys collections in limited quantities, allowing customers to enjoy unique pieces not to be found in mainstream high street chains.

Donna, as a fashion stylist, also offers a personal shopping service, dressing clients for a variety of occasions and events.

After the catwalk event, Donna said: “Gok Wan was an absolute legend. He is hilariously funny and down to earth, but also incredibly knowledgeable and passionately inspiring.

“He is a wonderful supporter of independent boutiques on the high street, and this event is an amazing way to show his commitment to this.

“I was delighted when he told me he’d love to work in my shop as he loved the prints and styles in the boutique.

“What a fabulous event to work with him on.”

The event came after figures showed that on Britain’s top 500 high streets, 1,234 shops shut in the first half of 2019.

The looks can be found by visiting the boutiques’ Facebook pages.