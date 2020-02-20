Fortnight-long fashion event calls for Horsham’s independent businesses

A fortnight-long fashion event is calling for businesses to get involved to help ‘keep our high streets alive’.

Horsham Style Fortnight, running from Monday, March 23, to Sunday, April 5, will involve in-store offers and events across the district to encourage shoppers to support independent boutiques and salons.

Inside DEJA! Boutique Horsham

The event is a joint venture of Style Horsham in association with Horsham District Council, aiming to showcase the best of the town’s independent business scene.

Horsham based fashion retailer, Donna Camera, managing director and buyer of La Vida Boutique, said: “It’s so important for people to discover what independent fashion, beauty and hair retailers are doing in the district, and come along to visit us.

“We want to keep our high streets alive and this event is a great opportunity to get more people coming into the local shops.

“By getting involved with Horsham Style Fortnight, it means we can all benefit from the online and press promotion of our local independent style businesses, and customers can enjoy some wonderful offers and events.”

The event is calling for independent businesses focused on style, whether fashion, beauty or hair, to contact the organisers of the Horsham Style Fortnight before next Friday (February 28).

Email Michelle Betts at michelle@byjovemedia.co.uk or Lisa Brace at info@boldpr.co.uk, who are in partnership with Horsham District Council, to find out more.

For more information on Horsham Style Fortnight, follow Style Horsham on Facebook and Instagram, where there will be videos, events and more.