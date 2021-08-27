The organising committee launched the 2021 festival at Springwells House in Steyning on August 26 and Reina Alston, director and vice-chair of Steyning & District Community Partnership, highlighted some of the many things to look forward to.

The festival runs from Saturday, September 4, to Thursday, October 2, starting with an artisan chocolate making masterclass and ending with an anniversary ball.

Reina said: “There really is something for everyone. The team has put together a fantastic list of special offers from so many of our local businesses, including some wonderful input from the Steyning Farmers Market stallholders.

Reina Alston, director and vice-chair of Steyning & District Community Partnership, with businesses, sponsors and supporters of the Steyning Food and Drink Festival at the 2021 launch. Picture: Steve Robards SR2108264

“Fiona Deane, who joined our committee this year, has spearheaded the farmers market offers, which has resulted in a record number of offers from them all.

“The events, well to be quite honest I am absolutely staggered by the wonderful content. So many different things are taking place, with something of interest for all.

“Our festival charity is Chestnut Tree House children’s hospiceand it is an honour to support an organisation that carries out such outstanding work to help both the children and their families through traumatic times.”

The Castle Inn Hotel in Bramber will be hosting a festival first, a Spanish evening featuring live flamenco on September 11. Tickets are £35, to include a glass of sangria, the colourful cabaret, three-course dinner and coffee, plus a £5 donation to the festival charity.

Another first is the smokery tours of Springs Smoked Salmon in Edburton on September 13 and 14. Nick Hook will show visitors how they achieve their delicious products, including filleting and smoking. The tour is free but spaces are limited and must be pre-booked, email [email protected] or telephone 01273 857338.

Other highlights include walks, garden tours, food and drink tastings, pastry workshops, a beer festival, charity coffee mornings, an antiques valuation evening and online foodie challenges.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary and end the festival in style, a black tie charity auction, dinner and dance will be held at Tottington Manor in Edburton on Thursday, October 2. Tickets are £45 to include three-course dinner, music and dancing, plus a £5 donation to the festival charity. Warnham auctioneers Denhams will be hosting the auction.

Reina said: “Our aim is always to bring a month of happiness and cheer to our residents and visitors alike. We even managed to slot in a festival last year, when things were so rocky and unhappy.

“All of this is made possible only by our fantastic and generous sponsors, and thanks must definitely go also to the committee. Every year they work so hard for the community to get this up and running.”