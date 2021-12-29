New food hygiene rating for The White Horse in Westbourne
A village pub has received a new food hygiene rating.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 2:33 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 2:37 pm
The White Horse at The Square, Westbourne, was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 20, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
It means that of Chichester district’s 141 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 109 (77 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
