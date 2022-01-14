Horsham’s 10 best restaurants with delivery

If you want delicious food delivered right to your door, this list is for you.
1.
Zeytin.
A 4.5 star Turkish restaurant on Denne Road, Horsham.
One review said: "The app was easy to use and delivery was confirmed and on time which is great on a busy Saturday night. The food was excellent."
2.
Horsham Tandoori.
A 4.5 star Indian restaurant on East Street, Horsham.
One review said: "I am always impressed by the speed of delivery and quality of food."
3.
The Shish.
A 5 star Turkish restaurant on Queen Street, Horsham.
One review said: "Customer service is excellent, delivery is excellent and the food is consistently of the highest quality standards."
4.
Indish.
A 4.5 star Indian restaurant on Springfield Road, Horsham.
One review said: "Excellent customer service, tasty food, definitely recommend to friends and family, fast delivery reliable, best in Horsham, 10 out of 10."
