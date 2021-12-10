Horsham restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 1:45 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 1:46 pm
Tapestry Lunch Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at RH13 was given the maximum score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham' s 495 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 430 (87%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
SEE ALSO Horsham restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating | Owner of Chinese restaurant hit with a zero hygiene rating speaks out
Joanna Morris, Data Reporter