Crawley pub offering FREE double G&Ts or beer to celebrate Father's Day - here are all the details
There’s no better way to treat your dad on Father's Day than a good gin and tonic - especially when it’s free.
The Curious Pig in the Parlour is offering complimentary double G&Ts or pint of Birra Moretti* to all dads dining for lunch or dinner if you book before Sunday June 13.
SEE ALSO The atmosphere of the football stadium in the comfort of your local pub - Goffs Manor offers unique Euro 2020 experience | Cheers! Crawley pub-goers drink up to 151 pints per minute on Monday
The perfect summer serve, every Dad can sip away on a refreshing Tanqueray and Fever Tree, while the rest of family can also say ‘cheers’ with 25% off their own G&T tipple.
Lunch is sorted with the signature Sunday Roast menu, running throughout the day with a choice of premium cuts including Sirloin Beef, Rack of Pork, or a Lemon and Thyme Roasted Half Chicken, served with all the trimmings, crispy beef-dripping roasties, Yorkshire puddings, and topped with lashings of gravy.
Vegetarian options include the flavoursome Mushroom and Camembert Wellington, served with garlic roast potatoes and vegetarian gravy. Coupled with an extensive list of wine, craft beers and cocktails, The Curious Pig in the Parlour is the place to go this Father’s Day.
For those who want to complement the Father’s Day celebrations with a family countryside escape, the pub also offers nine boutique-style bedrooms, with room bookings now available.
Pre-booking is essential, with tables now available at The Curious Pig in the Parlour this Father’s Day. To book, please visit www.thecuriouspigintheparlour.com or call 01342 716 202.