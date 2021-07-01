Chichester among top cities for vegan options
A study on vegan choice in cities around the UK found Chichester made the top three for the percentage of restaurants with plant-based options.
Top of the list in the CIA Landlord research was Newport in Wales, where almost 50 per cent of restaurants offered vegan options.
Next was Wells (44 per cent) and third was Chichester with 43 per cent of the city’s restaurants offering a choice for vegans.
Other vegan hotspots included Lichfield, Truro, Bath, Canterbury, Inverness, Chester and Winchester.
This comes after Chichester was named the UK restaurant hotspot by CIA Landlord – with the highest number of restaurant per capita in the UK – 174 eateries in total.
The top three restaurants on Tripadvisor with vegan options in the Chichester area were Thyme & Chillies on Birdham Road, Billy’s on the Beach in Bracklesham Bay and Reina Kitchen opposite the Cattle Market in Chichester.