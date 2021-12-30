The Cafe Bar is based at the front of the garden centre - which is located at the Cheals roundabout. It's got a lovely, fresh atmosphere and straight away you can smell the food on offer. See our video review above.

We were seated in very comfortable armchairs by Sophie and immediately we go to choosing what we wanted.

The 25% offer offer includes all hot food, drinks and smoothies. There is a great choice of Full English Breakfast (3 piece £4.95, 6 piece £6.95, 9 piece £8.95) , a brioche bun with bacon or sausage (£3.95), or choose something a little sweeter such as Buttermilk Pancakes served with bacon and maple syrup or a fruit compote (£4.95).

The 9-piece breakfast at the Cafe Bar

There is also a great choice of smoothies (£3.95) made with fresh fruit - we chose the Garden of Paradise (strawberry and banana), Greenfingers (pineapple, mango, kiwi and strawberry) and Tropical Greenhouse (mango, coconut, pineapple, mint and lime).

And for our breakfast my wife Amanda, son Noah and I all went for full English - I was slightly more greedy going for the 9-piece while Amanda and Noah went for the 6-piece.

When the food arrived it looked very inviting - and luckily for us it tasted as good as it looked. The hash brown nuggets were delightful, the eggs (I went for poached, Amanda and Noah went for fried) were cooked to perfection, the Lingfield sausages were very tasty and the fried bread - which can sometimes be too greasy - was just right.

It was the perfect way to set us up for a Bank Holiday - and I am sure we will revisit before the end of January!

The Cafe Bar has a great selection of smoothies

Breakfast is served 9am-11.30am Monday to Saturday, and 10am-11.30am on Sundays*.

The offer runs from 1st** to 31st January 2022, and you can either pop in or book a table online at squiresgardencentres.co.uk: Book a Table (squirescafebars.co.uk)

Offer excludes the Sweet Treats menu. Vegan and vegetarian options are available.

The menu at the Cafe Bar