Best places in West Sussex to get a cream tea (or afternoon tea)- according to our readers
Everyone loves a cream tea. And in West Sussex we are so lucky to have a fantastic variety of places to choose from.
We asked our readers for their best recommendations of places to get cream teas and afternoon teas and here are some of the best!
Amberley Castle, Church St, Amberley, Arundel BN18 9LT. Phone: 01798 831992
Amberley Tea Room, The Square, Amberley, Arundel BN18 9SR. Phone: 01798 839196
Angmering Manor Hotel, High St, Angmering, Littlehampton BN16 4AG. Phone: 01903 859849
Belinda’s Tea Rooms, 13 Tarrant St, Arundel BN18 9DG. Phone: 01903 882977
The Boathouse in the Marina, Littlehampton Marina Ltd, Ferry Rd, Littlehampton BN17 5DS. Phone: 01903 739607
Brick Kiln Nursery & Garden Centre, Bognor Road, Merston, Chichester PO20 1EJ. Phone: 01243 756175
The Buttery At The Crypt, 12A South St, Chichester PO19 1EJ. Phone: 01243 537033
Christina’s Afternoon Tea Room and Gift Shop, High Street, BN5 9HN Henfield Phone: 01273 494305
Cockburn’s Tea Rooms, 43 High St, Arundel BN18 9AG. Phone: 01903 884438
The Frog and Nightgown Pub and Tea Room, Wimland Road, Faygate RH12 4SS. Phone: 01293 852764
High Beeches Tearooms, High Beeches Ln, Haywards Heath RH17 6HQ. Phone: 01444 400550
Hillier Garden Centre Chichester, Main Rd, Chichester PO18 8FL. Phone: 01243 573696
Joanna’s Boutique Tearooms, River House, 34 High St, Storrington, Pulborough RH20 4DU. Phone: 01903 742226
Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, Brighton Rd, Lower Beeding, Horsham RH13 6PP. Phone: 0871 873 3389
Little London Tea Shop, 188 Pagham Rd, Bognor Regis PO21 3QB. Phone: 01243 696717
The Milk Churn, The Brickworks, Kiln House, 4 Lynwick St, Rudgwick, Horsham RH12 3DH. Phone: 01403 823980
Motte & Bailey Cafe, 49 High St, Arundel BN18 9AG. Phone: 01903 883813
The Old Bake House, 2 High St, South St, Worthing BN14 7NN. Phone: 01903 218869
The Old Piggery Farm Shop and Tearoom, Chichester Rd, Upper Norton, Selsey, Chichester PO20 9DZ. Phone: 01243 605455
The Old Railway Station, Station Road, Petworth GU28 0JF. Phone: 01798 342346
The Old Tollgate Hotel, The Street, Steyning BN44 3WE. Phone: 01903 879494
The Partridge Inn, Charlton Rd, Chichester PO18 0EYH. Phone: 01243 811251
Riverside Tea Rooms, Houghton Bridge, Amberley, Arundel BN18 9LP. Phone: 01798 831066
Sea Lane Cafe, Marine Cres, Goring-by-Sea, Worthing BN12 4HR. 01903 247847
South Lodge, Brighton Rd, Lower Beeding, Crabtree, Horsham RH13 6PS. Phone: 01403 891711
Slindon Forge village shop & cafe, Reynolds Ln, Arundel BN18 0QT. Phone: 01243 814324
The Steyning Tearooms, 32 High St, Steyning BN44 3YE. Phone: 01903 810103
Sumners Ponds, Chapel Rd, Barns Green, Horsham RH13 0PR. Phone: 01403 732539
Swanbourne Lodge Tearoom, Mill Road, Arundel BN18 9PA. Phone: 01903 884293
Tea in the Square, 2 The Square, Angmering, Littlehampton BN16 4EF. Phone: 07799 791604
Tiffins of Petworth, 1 Leppards, High St, Petworth GU28 0AU. Phone: 01798 344560
Tilly’s of Midhurst, Hill House, Rumbolds Hill, Midhurst GU29 9BY. Phone: 01730 814687
Tulleys Tea Room, Unit 3, Turners Hill Road, Crawley RH10 4PE. Phone: 01342 718472
Wellies Tearooms, W Stoke Rd, Chichester PO18 9AA. Phone: 01243 819007
Wendy’s, 8 Bosham Ln, Bosham, Chichester PO18 8HX
West Dean Stores, Church Lane, West Dean, Chichester PO18 0QY. Phone: 01243 818222
