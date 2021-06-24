Best places in West Sussex to get a cream tea (or afternoon tea)- according to our readers

So many places to enjoy a cream tea

We asked our readers for their best recommendations of places to get cream teas and afternoon teas and here are some of the best!

Amberley Castle, Church St, Amberley, Arundel BN18 9LT. Phone: 01798 831992

Amberley Tea Room, The Square, Amberley, Arundel BN18 9SR. Phone: 01798 839196

SUS-200520-183303001

Angmering Manor Hotel, High St, Angmering, Littlehampton BN16 4AG. Phone: 01903 859849

Belinda’s Tea Rooms, 13 Tarrant St, Arundel BN18 9DG. Phone: 01903 882977

The Boathouse in the Marina, Littlehampton Marina Ltd, Ferry Rd, Littlehampton BN17 5DS. Phone: 01903 739607

Brick Kiln Nursery & Garden Centre, Bognor Road, Merston, Chichester PO20 1EJ. Phone: 01243 756175

The Buttery At The Crypt, 12A South St, Chichester PO19 1EJ. Phone: 01243 537033

Christina’s Afternoon Tea Room and Gift Shop, High Street, BN5 9HN Henfield Phone: 01273 494305

Cockburn’s Tea Rooms, 43 High St, Arundel BN18 9AG. Phone: 01903 884438

The Frog and Nightgown Pub and Tea Room, Wimland Road, Faygate RH12 4SS. Phone: 01293 852764

High Beeches Tearooms, High Beeches Ln, Haywards Heath RH17 6HQ. Phone: 01444 400550

Hillier Garden Centre Chichester, Main Rd, Chichester PO18 8FL. Phone: 01243 573696

Joanna’s Boutique Tearooms, River House, 34 High St, Storrington, Pulborough RH20 4DU. Phone: 01903 742226

Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, Brighton Rd, Lower Beeding, Horsham RH13 6PP. Phone: 0871 873 3389

Little London Tea Shop, 188 Pagham Rd, Bognor Regis PO21 3QB. Phone: 01243 696717

The Milk Churn, The Brickworks, Kiln House, 4 Lynwick St, Rudgwick, Horsham RH12 3DH. Phone: 01403 823980

Motte & Bailey Cafe, 49 High St, Arundel BN18 9AG. Phone: 01903 883813

The Old Bake House, 2 High St, South St, Worthing BN14 7NN. Phone: 01903 218869

The Old Piggery Farm Shop and Tearoom, Chichester Rd, Upper Norton, Selsey, Chichester PO20 9DZ. Phone: 01243 605455

The Old Railway Station, Station Road, Petworth GU28 0JF. Phone: 01798 342346

The Old Tollgate Hotel, The Street, Steyning BN44 3WE. Phone: 01903 879494

The Partridge Inn, Charlton Rd, Chichester PO18 0EYH. Phone: 01243 811251

Riverside Tea Rooms, Houghton Bridge, Amberley, Arundel BN18 9LP. Phone: 01798 831066

Sea Lane Cafe, Marine Cres, Goring-by-Sea, Worthing BN12 4HR. 01903 247847

South Lodge, Brighton Rd, Lower Beeding, Crabtree, Horsham RH13 6PS. Phone: 01403 891711

Slindon Forge village shop & cafe, Reynolds Ln, Arundel BN18 0QT. Phone: 01243 814324

The Steyning Tearooms, 32 High St, Steyning BN44 3YE. Phone: 01903 810103

Sumners Ponds, Chapel Rd, Barns Green, Horsham RH13 0PR. Phone: 01403 732539

Swanbourne Lodge Tearoom, Mill Road, Arundel BN18 9PA. Phone: 01903 884293

Tea in the Square, 2 The Square, Angmering, Littlehampton BN16 4EF. Phone: 07799 791604

Tiffins of Petworth, 1 Leppards, High St, Petworth GU28 0AU. Phone: 01798 344560

Tilly’s of Midhurst, Hill House, Rumbolds Hill, Midhurst GU29 9BY. Phone: 01730 814687

Tulleys Tea Room, Unit 3, Turners Hill Road, Crawley RH10 4PE. Phone: 01342 718472

Wellies Tearooms, W Stoke Rd, Chichester PO18 9AA. Phone: 01243 819007

Wendy’s, 8 Bosham Ln, Bosham, Chichester PO18 8HX

West Dean Stores, Church Lane, West Dean, Chichester PO18 0QY. Phone: 01243 818222