15 cosy village pubs to visit in Horsham

All information from Google search and Trip Advisor.
Photos are from Google Maps.
1.
The Boars Head.
Worthing Road, Horsham RH13 0AD.
A 4.5 star rating on Trip Advisor with one reviewer calling it a "gastronomical extravaganza".
Photo from Google Maps street view.
2.
The Black Jug.
31 North Street, Horsham RH12 1RJ.
A 4 star rating on Trip Advisor with one reviewer calling it "Horsham's Finest".
Photo from Google Maps street view.
3.
The Chequers Inn.
Rowhook Road, Horsham RH12 3PY.
A Michelin Plat and a 4.5 star rating on Trip Advisor.
One reviewer calling their experience "Exquisite!"
Photo from Google Maps street view.
4.
The Onslow Arms.
High Street, Loxwood RH14 0RD.
A 4 star rating on Trip Advisor with one reviewer saying "Super pub garden next to canal".
Photo from Google Maps street view.