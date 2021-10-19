Spooktacular half term fun at Chichester Canal

Chichester Canal ready for half term SUS-211018-161607001

On Wednesday 27th October, from 10am to 3pm, the education volunteers will be in the Heritage Centre at the Canal Basin, offering family friendly activities. Children are invited to take part in crafts and activities, including decorating a bat or owl face mask, spooky pebble painting or designing a beautiful moth.

Fancy dress is encouraged and no booking is required for the free activities.

The family friendly waterside café will be open all day for all comers to enjoy.

Catherine Cannon, Trustee, said, ‘We’re keen to find different ways to welcome more families to discover the canal.

“It’s such a special place for wildlife, and celebrating certain times of the year provides a themed focus to help people learn more about some of our more unusual residents.”

For more information please contact [email protected] or call 01243 771363