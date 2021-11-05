Christmas experiences Sussex 2021: The nine most magical events to book now for your family

Sussex has a wide range to choose from with options to suit all ages.
Here is our pick of the best Christmas experience events for 2021 if you are looking for a special treat this year.
These events all require a ticket and are bookable now for the Christmas season, subject to availability. Check attraction websites for full details.
1. Father Christmas at Drusillas
Drusillas. Visit the husky cave, stroll through the tunnel of lights, enjoy the giant Christmas tree and of course visit Santa’s magical grotto. There is also festive face painting and Christmas food on selected dates throughout the season.
2.
Leonardslee Gardens: Illuminated Spectacular 2021. The historic Grade I Listed gardens in Horsham will be lit up with light displays and large-scale installations throughout the estate, with live music and theatrical performances. Photo by Ray Gibson
3.
Fishers Farm: Magic of Christmas. Tiptoe through the magical winter wonderland in West Sussex and prepare for Father Christmas’ very own toy store. Children choose their own present and also have the chance to make reindeer food.
4.
Bedgebury Christmas. On the Sussex/Kent border, wrap up warm for this illuminated woodland walk which will leave every member of the family amazed. Photo by Rikard Osterlund.