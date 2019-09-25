Dogs trust dog of the week Sally is the ideal cuddly companion

A friendly five-year-old with an excitable character, Sally is keen to say hello to everyone.

She adores spending time with people and will often lean in for a cuddle once the two of you are well acquainted.

This bouncy boxer-cross loves to play, so needs an active family who can match her energy levels. She also needs an owner who can dedicate a lot of time to helping Sally with her reward-based training.

Sally is currently working on her doggy-socialisation skills - something that needs to be continued. She will need to be the only pet but can share her home with children over 12 years old.

Tracy Rae, re-homing centre manager said: “If you’re looking for a fun dog who you can involve in all aspects of your daily life, then look no further than this adorable lady.”

If you think you may be able to offer her a ‘forever home’, don’t hesitate to contact the Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 45256. The Rehoming Centre is based at Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT.