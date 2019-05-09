Details revealed about open garden event near Horsham

The Warnham open gardens showcase is set to return after a successful 2018.

The popular horticultural event is to be held on June 1 between 1.30pm and 5.30pm.

There will be eight gardens plus the famous Warnham allotments.

They range from the huge garden of Warnham Park to small walled gardens.

There will be home-made biscuits and lemonade in one garden and tea and cake in the St Margaret’s Parish room from 3pm.

Tickets cost £5 per person (children free) from the Warnham Village Shop in advance or in the St Margaret’s Parish room, by the church, on the day from 1.30pm.

All proceeds will go to St Margaret’s Church.