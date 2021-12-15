How schools in Crawley and Horsham have made changes to Nativity plans this Christmas

The continuing risk of Covid, however, has meant that again schools are having to make changes to their plans in order to keep everybody safe.

Whilst some schools have taken the decision to move their Christmas productions online, many are finding ways to perform to a live audience whilst still ensuring that any threat posed by Covid is addressed and reduced. Horsham secondary school, Tanbridge House has even decided to postpone its Christmas concert until next term, in the hopes that restrictions will be more relaxed.

The Nativity Play at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School in Crawley

Various measures are being put in place by schools and pre-schools such as rehearsing and performing in year group bubbles; requiring everyone over nine to wear a face covering; keeping areas well-ventilated and using the new government provided Co2 monitors to ensure there is adequate air flow; spacing out seating; restricting the number of family members per child; and signing in those attending for track and trace purposes.

Rehearsing with peers and eventually performing in front of friends and family is such a valuable experience for children and young people. It helps to build confidence, as well as being a highly rewarding and enjoyable process. This joy is evident especially at Christmas time, when the tradition of nativities and concerts is pivotal to many communities and an important part of Christmas for many families.

Willow Tree Pre-School considered the possibility of streaming their play for parents, but eventually opted to allow carers and parents to attend in person, noting that ‘the experience of having an audience for a child to perform in front of is an important part of their social development’ and that ‘encouraging parents to safely participate in their local community at this time of year was a worthwhile tradition to maintain.’

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School has also taken the decision to return to safe, live performances this year, after moving their Nativity plays and Carol service online in 2020. Deputy Head Teacher, Jan Miles, said: "The OLQOH community always goes the extra mile and Advent 2021 is no different. We are proud of our Christian foundations and believe the retelling of the Christmas Story is central to the aims and ethos of the school.

"This view is shared by our wonderful Parents and Carers who come from a range of faith backgrounds including Islam, Hinduism and Sikhism."