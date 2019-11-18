Christmas Markets in West Sussex: all you need to know

The festive season is nearly upon us and towns and villages across the county will be getting into the Christmas spirit with Christmas markets.

Here is our guide to some of the festive markets and fairs taking place:

Arundel

Arundel by Candlelight

When is the event?

Saturday, December 7, midday-7pm.

Where is the event and how do I get there?

The market will take place throughout the town, with Christmas trees adorning shops, restaurants, pubs and houses, and a traditional Christmas tree shining brightly in the town square – but much of the activity will be focused in the town centre.

Arundel is accessible by car, bus and rail. The Stagecoach number 9 bus (Shoreham – Littlehampton – Arundel) will be picking up and dropping off on Queen Street. The Town Quay stop will be closed.

Where is best to park for the event?

Where possible organisers would encourage visitors to arrive by foot, bike, train or bus.

If you are using on-road parking, ensure you do not block access for the emergency services. Park sensibly and with thought to local residents. Do not park on verges or pavements. Mill Road, Arundel Lido Crown Yard car parks will be open.

What is there to do at the event?

Alongside a choir performance, there will be roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and hog roasts.

Is the event good for children?

The size and town-wide scope of the Arundel by Candelight Christmas Market means it has something for everyone, regardless of age.

What food and drink is available?

Aside from the hog roasts at the market itself, cafés and restaurants will be open throughout the town.

When will Santa be at the event?

Santa will be at Arundel Museum throughout the event.

How do I get tickets for the event?

Arundel by Candlelight is free to attend.

Bognor Regis

Bersted Parish Council Christmas Fayre and Grotto

When is the event?

Saturday, November 23, 11am-4pm.

Where is the event?

The market takes place at Bersted Jubilee Hall.

Where is best to park for the event?

Parking spaces are available throughout the Bersted parish.

What is there to do at the event?

Craft and community stalls will fill the Jubilee Hall with a raffle, tombola, and hot refreshments.

When Will Santa be at the event?

Santa will be there throughout the market.

How do I get tickets for the event?

Admission is free.

Serenity Grand Christmas Fair

When is the event?

Sunday, December 8, 12-5pm.

Where is the event?

Felpham Community Hall and Conference Centre, Meaden Way.

It is accessible via car.

What is there to do at the event?

The fair will offer a wide range of pampering, holistic, and shopping opportunities including massages and readings.

How do I get tickets for the event?

Entry is a £1 donation to Cancerwise on the door and under-16s are free. One of Santa’s Elves will be balloon modelling at the event.

Burgess Hill

Triangle Indoor Christmas Market

When is the Christmas Market?

Sunday, December 1, 11am-5.30pm.

Where is the Christmas Market?

The Triangle Leisure Centre, Triangle Way.

Where is best to park for the Christmas market?

Parking should be available on site.

What is there to do at the market?

Lots of local businesses will turn out at this event with more than 60 stalls, a café area, children’s activities, and a visit from Santa.

How do I get tickets for the Christmas market?

Tickets cost £1 for adults and children gofree. They will be avaliable on the door. Santa visits must be pre-booked and cost £8 per child.

Chichester

Weald and Downland Living Museum Christmas Market

When is the Christmas Market?

22 November to November 24

Where is the Christmas Market?

The Weald and Downland Living Museum. Stalls should be scattered throughout the museum’s assortment of rescued buildings.

Where is best to park?

There should be free parking opposite the museum shop.

What is there to do at the market?

There will more than 150 Christmas Markets at the event, selling arts, crafts, food, unusual gifts and much more.

The day will also feature festive music and seasonal treats to sample.

How do I get tickets for the Christmas Market?

Tickets include admission to the museum alongside admission to the Christmas Market. They are available on the Weald and Downland Museum website and cost £8 for adults over 18. Children 17 or younger, disabled people and annual members are welcome free of charge.

Chichester Cathedral Mini Market

When is the Christmas market?

Thursday, December 5-7, and December 12-14, 10am-4pm

Where is the Christmas market?

Chichester Cathedral.

Where is best to park?

Parking is available throughout Chichester.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

The market will take place in the Cathedral cloisters and host local brands featuring a variety of items to browse or buy.

How do I get tickets for the Christmas market?

Entry is free.

Chichester Festive Market

When is the Christmas market?

Saturday, December 7-15.

Where is the Christmas market?

North Street and East Street, Chichester.

What is there to do at the market?

There will be a variety of festive, food, gift and arts and crafts stalls.

Will there be food and drink at the market?

Some stalls will sell food and drinks, but it will also be possible to buy food from Chichester’s many cafés and restaurants.

How do I get tickets for the event?

This will be a free event.

Crawley

Copthorne Parish Hub Christmas Market 2019

When is the Christmas market?

Saturday, November 30, 11am-3pm.

Where is the Christmas market?

Copthorne Parish Hub, Borers Arms Road.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

In its third year, the market features stalls, gifts, beauty, sweets & chocolates, a raffle, competitions.

Will there be food and drink at the Christmas market?

The market will give guests the chance to buy festive mince pies and warm mulled wine.

When will Santa be at the market?

Santa will make an appearance and children can bring their Christmas letters for him.

How do I get tickets for the event?

Tickets will be available on the door.

To find out more, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Haywards Heath

Orchards Shopping Centre Christmas Festival Weekend

When is the event?

Saturday, November 23-24 from 10.30am.

Where is the event?

Orchards Shopping Centre, South Road.

Where is the best place to park?

There will be ample parking at the venue, but it might be best to get there early to find a space.

What is there to do at the event?

Lots of entertainment will be on offer at the shopping centre and a Christmas light switch-on event and fireworks will take place after 5pm. Entertainment includes Christmas singing from local school choirs, music, and magic shows.

When will Santa be at the event?

Father Christmas will be arriving at the market at 3.15pm.

How do I get tickets for the event?

Admission is free and is part of the Christmas Calandar at the Orchards Shopping Centre.

To find out more, visit the Orchards shopping centre website.

Horsham

Horsham Christmas Market

Where is the Christmas market?

The Carfax, Horsham.

When is the Christmas market?

At various points throughout December.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

There will be festive stalls and entertainment.

Will there be food and drink at the Christmas market?

Alongside the restaurants and cafés in Horsham, there will also be festive food and drink at the Christmas market itself.

How do I get a ticket for the Christmas market?

The market will be free to attend.

Mid Sussex

South of England Agricultural Society Winter Fair

When is the event?

Saturday, November 23-24, 9am-5pm

Where is the event?

The South England Showground, Selsfield Road, Ardingly.

Where can I park?

There should be ample parking at the venue itself.

What is there to do at the Christmas Fair?

The Winter Fair will be a shoppers’ paradise. Visitors can shop till they drop with a plethora of artisan goodies all from local, independent traders across the South of England.

Will there be food and drink at the event?

Yes, the fair should also sell food and drink.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for the Winter Fair 2019 cost £5.85 for adults and £4.95 for seniors/students (inclusive of a ten per cent online discount which ends midnight, November 22).

Under-16s go free with a paying adult.

to buy tickets and find out more, visit their website

Midhurst and Petworth

Petworth Christmas Market

When is the Christmas market?

Saturday, December 7, 11am-6pm

Where is the Christmas market?

Market Square, Leconfield Hall, Lombard Street, and High Street.

Where can I park?

There are car parks throughout the town.

What can I do at the Christmas market?

All-day entertainment will be on offer in Petworth with choirs, the town band,lantern making, a parade, and a funfair.

A live nativity will be taking place featuring Darcy the donkey. Shops stay open until 8pm with a shop window competition.

A tree light switch-on will take place at 6pm.

Will there be food and drink at the Christmas market?

Though the fair itself will have food stalls, guests will also have the chance to buy food and drink from Petworth’s variety of restaurants, pubs and cafes.

When will Santa be at the Christmas market?

Santa will be at the event throughout the day.

How do I get tickets?

Admission to the market is free.

Shoreham

Dogs Trust Christmas Fair

When is the event?

Sunday, November 24, 11am-2pm.

Where is the event?

Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre, Shoreham. The rehoming centre is just off of Brighton Road.

Where can I park?

Limited parking is available on the site itself, as well as at the Adur Recreation Ground.

What is there to do at the event?

Lots of entertainment will be on offer at Dogs Trust Shoreham with carol singers, stalls selling gifts for dogs and humans, Dogs Trust branded items, glitter tattoos, a raffle, tombolas, and festive refreshments.

Will there be food and drink at the event?

Though there will be festive refreshments at the market, guests will also be able to buy food at the variety of restaurants, pubs and cafés in Shoreham.

How do I get tickets for the event?

Entry is £1 for adults and free for dogs and children.

Southwick

Southwick Square Christmas Market

When is the Christmas market?

Saturday, December 7, 10am-7pm.

Where is the Christmas market?

Southwick Square, Southwick.

What is there to do at The Christmas market?

The market will feature a variety of stalls selling goods suited for all the family.

Will there be food and drink at The Christmas market?

Guests will be able to buy food and drink from Southwick’s many cafés, pubs and restaurants.

How do I get tickets for The Christmas market?

Admissions to the Southwick Square Christmas Market are free. For more information about the Southwick Square Christmas Market, visit their facebook page.

Worthing

Worthing Christmas Market

When is the Christmas market?

Monday, December 23, 9am-5pm.

Where is the Christmas market?

Worthing town centre.

Where do I park?

There are multi-storey car parks throughout Worthing.

With Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday this year, Worthing Weekly Market would not have taken place in the week leading up to Christmas.

What is there to do at the Christmas market?

Usual market traders will be out in force alongside seasonal offerings to give Christmas shoppers the chance to pick up some last-minute gifts.

How do I get tickets?

The Worthing Christmas Market will be free to attend.

Charmandean Centre ‘So This is Christmas’

When is the event?

Sunday, December 1, 10.30am-3.30p.m

Where is the event?

Charmandean Centre, Forest Road. The Charmandean centre is just off the A27, Upper Brighton Road.

What is there to do at the event?

The fair is a festive craft and design fair with more than 70 stalls.

Proceeds will go to St Barnabas House hospice

The Worthing town crier and mayor will be there to open the event which features live performances, a choir, and a stilt-walking elf.

A café and face painting will be available.

Will there be any food and drink at the event?

The market will have a cafe, serving hot food and refreshments.

How do I get tickets for the event?

Attendance is free, but there is a suggested 50p donation to St Barnabas House on the door.