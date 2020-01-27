Children can explore nature in Sussex Wildlife Trust sessions

A programme of nature themed parent and children groups is to start up in Horsham in March.

The Nature Tots groups, organised by Sussex Wildlife Trust, are run by trained Forest School Leaders, and for children aged three to five with an accompanying adult.

Sessions are themed around wildlife and the changing seasons, with activities as varied as building a den or bridge, exploring the reserve, making a bird feeder, pond dripping, craft activities using natural materials and strandline treasure hunts.

Horsham’s Nature Tots is to be held on Mondays between 10am and midday at Chesworth Farm, from Monday, March 2.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/naturetots.