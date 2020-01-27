Chichester Priory 10k: Looking back at the 2010 race in pictures

Runners are gearing up for the annual Chichester Priory 10k on Sunday (February 2) at Goodwood – so here is a look back at how they fared a decade ago, when more than 1,500 athletes took part in the race around the north east of the city.

Tony Lambert from Winchester and District AC broke his personal best to finish first in 29min 32sec, 13 seconds ahead of his second-placed club-mate Chris Powner, with James Baker the fastest local man in ninth. Amber Moran, visiting from the her home in North Carolina, won the women’s race in a personal best of 34min 39sec – more than a minute ahead of her closest rival. The male 40-plus vets’ title went to Tad Dicker (Fleet & Crookham AC), the male 50-plus vet crown to Stephen Smythe (Dulwich Runners), the vet 60-plus winner was Geoff Anderson (Newbury AC) and the vet 70-plus champion was John Taylor (Hailsham Harriers). The female vet 40-plus race was won by Julie Briggs (Arena 80), the vets’ 50-plus by Judith Carder (Brighton & Hove) and the 60-plus by Sue Garner (Lingfield RC). The men’s team event was won by Winchester and Chichester Runners came fifth with James Baker, Anthony Roddis and Andy Nicholson in their scoring trio. A second Chichester Runners team, all vets, were tenth, thanks to Jim Garland, Chris Jack and James Pennicott. In the team stakes, the Brighton girls dominated the race with Arena 80 first, Brighton & Hove second and Arena 80’s B team fourth. The only team to get anywhere near them were Chichester Runners in third, thanks to a grand effort by Persephone Hagan, Katherine Bond and Katie Johnson – the latter of whom was the first local under-23 woman home and winner of the Colin Thorne memorial prize. Daniel Bailey, of Victory AC, was the winner of the Ben Steppel memorial prize for the first local under-23 man to finish.

2010 Chichester Priory 10k - Chris Powner, Amber Moran and Tony Lambert

2010 Chichester Priory 10k - James Baker

2010 Chichester Priory 10k - Ed Porter, Nick Mahoney and Sam Bryan

2010 Chichester Priory 10k

