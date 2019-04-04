Butlin's new £40m swimming pool creates 55 jobs at Bognor Regis resort

Butlin’s has employed 55 new people at its Bognor Regis resort after a £40 million investment in a 'seaside inspired' swimming pool.

The pool, which has now been named 'Splash', is due to open to the public on Saturday (April 6).

Lifeguard. Picture courtesy of Butlin's Bognor Regis

A Butlin's spokesman said: "It features stick-of-rock slides, rapids, a wave machine, a state-of-the-art changing village complete with underfloor heating, as well as the world’s first Helter Skelter water ride, standing at an impressive 7.4 metres tall.



"The new hires include: 39 lifeguards, four gardeners, four pool cleaners, five food and beverage recruits, two receptionists and a dedicated pool photographer.

"Each applicant went through a thorough recruitment process, with the successful candidates selected in time for the opening. As well as employing local talent there have also been five transfers to the pool by existing Butlin’s team members, from other areas of the resort, reinforcing the company’s commitment to upskilling employees."



Amanda Southall, resort recruitment manager at the resort said Butlin's is 'thrilled to welcome more fantastic talent'.

She added: "A considerable amount of care, consideration and training has been given to our new team to aid their long-term career progression with us and ensure our guest experience is the best it can possibly be. We very much look forward to opening the pool doors and unveiling the dedicated team.”



Butlin's said that, since construction on the pool began in 2017, an additional estimated 1,250 people have worked on the site, 'reinforcing Butlin’s efforts to enhance the local economy'.

It added: "As a result of such projects the Bognor Regis resort has seen a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in bookings.



"Giving the opportunity of a lifetime, all new team members for the pool have been enrolled in a special Butlin’s coaching day, providing insight on the company’s unique approach to hospitality, 83-year heritage and long history of innovation.

Lifeguards. Picture courtesy of Butlin's Bognor Regis

"The new set of lifeguards will also undertake additional coaching, as part of the National Pool Lifeguard Qualification, involving two weeks of intensive lessons and concluding in an assessment."



For more information on careers at Butlin’s and current vacancies, visit www.butlinscareers.co.uk.

