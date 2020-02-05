Building society to open pop-up branch in Billingshurst

A building society has announced it will open a pop-up branch in Billingshurst.

Nationwide Building Society is opening the branch in Billingshurst Community Centre.

Money stock image. ''April 2018 STO-180418-085330001

A spokesman said: “The Pop-up will allow local customers to book appointments, get help and support on products and services and attend educational talks on a variety of popular subjects, such as fraud and how to use our digital services.

“Customers who aren’t currently members of the society are also very welcome to come and meet Nationwide.”

Mandy Beech, member experience director at Nationwide Building Society, added: “We understand the importance our members place on being able to come into a branch environment to talk to us about a variety of financial matters, big and small.

“We are really excited that, to complement our existing network of branches, we are opening these two community pop-ups to help provide even more ways for members, who might be a little further away from a formal branch, to come and spend time with us.”

The pop-up trial will initially run for six months.

The branch will open in Billingshurst every Friday, 10am-1pm from February 7.

