‘Best I’ve ever seen in Horsham’: readers react to ‘fabulous’ town centre Christmas lights

Praise has been heaped on Horsham’s ‘magical’ town centre Christmas lights.

Readers took to the County Times Facebook page to share their joy at the town’s festive illuminations.

The Carfax at Christmas

Cherie Lee said: “Best I’ve ever seen in Horsham. Market Square is fabulous.

“Light Up Horsham was a fantastic idea!”

Becky Gallagher added: “They are beautiful and the light display is magical.

She said the illuminations give a warm Christmas feel to the town.

Michelle Grainger added: “Brilliant. The light show in Market Square is incredible.”

Several people said the illuminations were the best in several years.

Sue Le-Heup added that the lights were ‘very impressive’.

Sandra Spriggs said: “Good to see something a bit different.”

