10 of the best West Sussex ice cream parlours to check out this summer

With the summer holidays almost here and hopefully the good weather set to continue, we round up some of the ice cream and dessert parlours around West Sussex.

1. Boho Gelato

40 Montague St, Worthing BN11 3BZ. Handmade Italian style Ice cream made daily, with a selection of vegan and non gluten options. it also has a shop in Brighton.
2. Creams Cafe Crawley

You can find this in 100-104 High Street, Crawley RH10 1BZ
3. Giuseppes Lite

31 Warwick St, Worthing BN11 3DQ. According to its website, gelato shop parlour offers the 'finest tastes of Southern Italy you could ever imagine here in Worthing'.
4. Pinks Parlour

18 Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis PO21 1SU. This seafront parlour, run by mother and daughter team Katy and Georgia, has not long been open and is an offshoot of Pinks Vintage Ice Cream.
