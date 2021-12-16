Wheelie great fun in Chichester in the snow in December 2010

Despite the snowy weather at the time, more than 50 people took part in the walk, including the mayor of Chichester, Michael Woolley, all in aid of the Dears Houses at Tozer Way. The corporation had supported the charity for more than 100 years. Morris dancers led the festive proceedings from the Nags Head at St Pancras to the charity centre, where Christmas hampers were delivered.

Bill Craven, from the corporation, said at the time: “The walk was well supported despite the weather. We are hoping this tradition will long continue in the future. The old wheelbarrow is 321 years old which was used when the corporation formed in 1689. This tradition used to take place on Christmas Day. We sang some carols when we arrived at the Dears Houses – not always in tune, before having a drink at the Nags Head. We always push the mayor in the wheelbarrow back to the Nags. It’s a wooden wheelbarrow and I don’t think it’s very comfortable.”

The Wheelbarrow Club of Chichester’s 125th annual walk is due to take place on Saturday, December 18.

Elsewhere in December 2010, pupils from Chichester High School for Boys sang carols in East Street in the snow and Father Christmas and Mother Christmas delighted shoppers with a bit of a dance in the snow while they were raising money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

