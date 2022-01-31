Reception class at Springfield First School in 2013
These are the children who started school in the Worthing area in 2013

Did your child start school in the Worthing area back in 2013? Do you remember how they looked when they joined reception?

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:20 pm

Look through our gallery to see pictures taken by Herald photographers at schools in the area in 2013.

1. Springfield First School

Photo: JPIMedia

2. St Mary's Catholic Primary School

Reception class at St Mary's Catholic Primary School in 2013

Photo: JPIMedia

3. St Mary's Catholic Primary School

Reception class at St Mary's Catholic Primary School in 2013

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Whytemead First School

Reception class at Whytemead First School in 2013

Photo: JPIMedia

