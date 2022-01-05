Traffic was reduced to a snail’s pace and police urged motorists to think twice before making any journeys by road that were not absolutely necessary. By 10am, firefighters were reporting that drivers were taking sensible precautions and they had not been called to attend any accidents.

But a lorry caused early traffic delays when it became stuck on a hill on the westbound Warren Road between The Warren and Offington roundabouts. For the rest of the week, motorists were advised to travel with blankets, food and a flask of hot drink in case of a breakdown or emergency.

Refuse collections in Worthing were abandoned due to the weight of the wheelie bins getting stuck in the snow and litter collection crews were instead sent out to put grit down in the town centre.

1. Worthing in the snow in January 2010. Pictures: Malcom McCluskey Photo Sales

