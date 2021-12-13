Fun in the snow in Buckingham Park, Shoreham, on December 18, 2009. Picture: Gerald Thompson S51069H9
Snow in Shoreham and Steyning: This is the year Shoreham and Steyning were buried under four inches of snow after an overnight blizzard

Shoreham and Steyning became a winter wonderland in December 2009 when a blizzard left the area under four inches of snow and brought the towns to a standstill.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 13th December 2021, 2:08 pm

Children and adults enjoyed making snowmen, sledging and other festive activities but some residents were astonished that the roads and pavements were largely left to ice over.

It was glacial in Shoreham town centre over the weekend of December 19 and 20, 2009, and Worthing Hospital’s A&E department treated more than eight times the normal amount of broken bones over that weekend.

Owen and Jessica Murray sledging on Shoreham Beach on December 18, 2009. Picture: Gerald Thompson S51098P9

Poppy Hodge in Buckingham Park, Shoreham, on December 18, 2009. Picture: Gerald Thompson S51068P9

Walking the dogs in Shoreham in December 2009. Picture: Gerald Thompson S51064P9

Snow in Shoreham in December 2009. Picture: Gerald Thompson S51065H9

