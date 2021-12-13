Children and adults enjoyed making snowmen, sledging and other festive activities but some residents were astonished that the roads and pavements were largely left to ice over.
It was glacial in Shoreham town centre over the weekend of December 19 and 20, 2009, and Worthing Hospital’s A&E department treated more than eight times the normal amount of broken bones over that weekend.
SEE ALSO: Snow in Worthing: This is the year Worthing was buried under four inches of snow after an overnight blizzard
Page 1 of 4