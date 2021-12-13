Many children were lucky enough to get an extra day of holiday, as schools, including Connaught Junior School and the Littlehampton Academy, closed their doors, and declared Friday, December 18, 2009, a snow day.

But many pavements remained ungritted and icy all weekend, causing problems for many. Worthing Hospital’s A&E department treated more than eight times the normal amount of broken bones over that weekend. A county council spokesman said resources were ‘fully stretched’ in what he described as ‘an unusually prolonged bout of snow and ice’.