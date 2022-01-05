For many travelling to work in the morning, it was a crawl along snowbound or icy roads in spite of council gritting teams working through the night on main routes. The South East Coast Ambulance Service declared a major incident as a result of the severe conditions.

And as the snow increased towards lunchtime, Southern reported serious disruption to train services along the Coastway line and on routes to London. Arun District Council suspended refuse and recycling collections in the Yapton and Slindon areas because it was considered too dangerous for rounds in the villages.