People woke up to snowfall and for children, it was a morning for snowball fights on the way to school. The snow was not deep enough to warrant the use of snow ploughs but gritters were out early and teams went out to hand salt pedestrian precincts in major towns.

Weather expert Trevor Buttress said 2007 started with daytime temperatures remaining in double figures for 21 days running. The average was 12.1C, which he said was incredible for January, and the highest he had seen in more than 30 years of keeping local records. The highest temperature of the month, 14.6C, was on January 19, 2007. The minimum night temperature was 7.5C and no frost at all was seen until January 23 that year.

Snow fell again a couple of weeks later, with a blanket of white covering the area north of the Downs on February 8, 2007. It turned it into a winter wonderland and led to school closures. The far north-west of the county was the worst affected, with up to four inches of snow. but by about 7.30am, all primary routes were clear.

