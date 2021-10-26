Pumpkin grower John Upton and installation artist Mark Ford created the 2018 display and everyone had a great time choosing their pumpkins. Pictures: Kate Shemilt
Slindon Pumpkin Festival: 28 pictures looking back at amazing displays that attracted visitors from across the world

All good things come to an end but we really miss the annual Slindon Pumpkin Festival and couldn’t help a nostalgic trawl through the archives to remind ourselves of all the amazing displays over the years.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 5:22 pm

The annual spectacle was first created by Ralph Upton in 1968 and over the decades, the festival attracted visitors from across the world, such was the name it built up. After Ralph died in 2009, his son Robin Upton continued the tradition until 2019.

