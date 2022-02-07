Opening of building marks new era for Millais

After 10 years of waiting and two years of construction, students at Millais School were finally able to move into their new campus, in 2015.

The result of a partnership between the school, West Sussex County Council and Willmot Dixon Construction, the £14million redevelopment was completed three weeks ahead of schedule.

While the girls at Millais had moved into the new building after the October halfterm, it was officially opened in front of parents, dignitaries and members of the community on Thursday, December 3, 2015.

The ribbon was cut by head girl Freya Mackins and chairman of governors Liz Barnes in front of 300 guests.

The new buildings at the school house new suites for maths and modern languages and specialist facilities for art, music and technology, as well as a ‘showcase’ entrance block and a landscaped external social space.

Headteacher, Dr Alison Lodwick, said: “It’s so impressive. The students are absolutely so excited and pleased about it. It’s really delightful to see how much they value having a really nice environment.”

1. Official opening at Millais School, Horsham. Girls singing to visitors ( don't know if ok because of parental consent) Pic Steve Robards SR1526830 SUS-150312-160635001 Photo Sales

2. Official opening at Millais School, Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1526816 SUS-150312-160613001 Photo Sales

3. Official opening at Millais School, Horsham. Girls singing to visitors Pic Steve Robards SR1526826 SUS-150312-160624001 Photo Sales

4. Official opening at Millais School, Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1526834 SUS-150312-160646001 Photo Sales