Official opening at Millais School, Horsham. Liz Barnes (Chair of Govenors) and Freya Mackins (Head Girl). Pic Steve Robards SR1526835 SUS-150312-160657001

Opening of building marks new era for Millais

This week in the archive we have been looking back at the grand opening of Millais’ new building in 2015.

By Megan O’Neill
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:11 pm

After 10 years of waiting and two years of construction, students at Millais School were finally able to move into their new campus, in 2015.

The result of a partnership between the school, West Sussex County Council and Willmot Dixon Construction, the £14million redevelopment was completed three weeks ahead of schedule.

While the girls at Millais had moved into the new building after the October halfterm, it was officially opened in front of parents, dignitaries and members of the community on Thursday, December 3, 2015.

The ribbon was cut by head girl Freya Mackins and chairman of governors Liz Barnes in front of 300 guests.

The new buildings at the school house new suites for maths and modern languages and specialist facilities for art, music and technology, as well as a ‘showcase’ entrance block and a landscaped external social space.

Headteacher, Dr Alison Lodwick, said: “It’s so impressive. The students are absolutely so excited and pleased about it. It’s really delightful to see how much they value having a really nice environment.”

Millais school
