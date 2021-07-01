Celebrating 20 years of staging the event on a field at the college campus, drivers competed for the coveted trophy and the winner on the night was a Billingshurst team, Accident Prone, led by Tim Ticehurst, clocking up 366 circuits of the 0.81 mile track.

Mark Constanduros, organiser, said at the time: “The club’s been going for 34 years and the 12-hour for a little less but it’s become known worldwide because it’s such an odd event. It’s such an unusual thing to do, running a 12 hour lawn mower race through the night, and people pick up on that. A lot of people want to get involved in it and previous winners have included Sir Stirling Moss and Derek Bell, so everybody wants to get their name on the trophy.”