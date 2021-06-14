'It was an incredible moment and the people of Crawley were so caring' - Reader remembers firemans strike in 1977-78

The newspaper cutting from 1978

Arthur Moore found the cutting from January 6, 1978 and it brought back fond memories for him.

He said: "I came across an old Crawley & District observer cutting of my time at Crawley in the firemans strike. I remember and took part in putting out this fire.

"We had many false alarms at Gatwick usually someone smoking set of alarm."

On the cutting, Arthur added the names of the fire crew including himself, Paul Kerney, Nick Squires, Ken Slater and JJoe Orgar.