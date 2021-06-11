IN PICTURES: A look back at The South of England Show
The South of England Show returns from Friday to Sunday (June 11-13) this year, celebrating the best of the Sussex countryside.
The event runs from 9am to 6.30pm each day at the South of England Showground, Ardingly.
It will be a little different this year, with restricted visitor numbers because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But organisers say the 2021 show will take visitors back to the event’s roots with agriculture, country pursuits, displays and demonstrations.
We’re taking a look back ourselves with a selection of pictures from shows over the past two decades.
