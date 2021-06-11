A young horserider at the South of England show in June, 2011. Picture: Steve Robards

IN PICTURES: A look back at The South of England Show

The South of England Show returns from Friday to Sunday (June 11-13) this year, celebrating the best of the Sussex countryside.

Friday, 11th June 2021, 11:16 am

The event runs from 9am to 6.30pm each day at the South of England Showground, Ardingly.

It will be a little different this year, with restricted visitor numbers because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But organisers say the 2021 show will take visitors back to the event’s roots with agriculture, country pursuits, displays and demonstrations.

We’re taking a look back ourselves with a selection of pictures from shows over the past two decades.

1. Gardening gold medal

South of England Agricultural Society committee chairman Brian Jeffries presents a gold medal to Richard Hilson from the National Vegetable Society at the 2013 show. Picture: Susan King

2. Cute cows

Plumpton College students at the 2013 South of England show. Picture: Susan King

3. Bell ringers

The Sussex County Association of Change Ringers at the 2013 show. Picture: Susan King

4. Winnie the Pooh

Children enjoy a Winnie the Pooh display at the 2014 show. Picture: Peter Cripps

