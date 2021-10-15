The worst storm since 1703, it left a trail of destruction in its wake, with trees felled, roof tiles flung to the ground and walls sent tumbling down as winds of more than 100mph battered Sussex in the early hours of October 16, 1987.
At the time, the Worthing Herald was published on Fridays and had printed before the extent of the storm’s damage was known.
Rather than make readers wait a full week in those pre-internet days, a special edition of the paper was published on Saturday, October 17, priced 10p. Packed with pictures and reports, some of the content can be seen below.
