Over the years, the weather and the harvest have varied but 2014, for example, was a particularly bumper year for conkers and more than 50 people took part in the festival. It is open to everyone and you will often see four-year-olds doing battle with their grandparents. Two years previously, it was a different story, with a blight of conkers, resulting in the morris dancers scouring the county for prime examples to use on the day.