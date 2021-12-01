Christmas nativities from 11 years ago

Nurseries and schools across the Horsham area entertained families and friends by taking to the stage to perform their renditions of the Christmas nativity.

Youngsters from St Mary’s C of E Primary School in Horsham got into the festive spirit with their nativity The Miracle Story of Jonathon Toomey.

Climbing Bears playgroup in Wisborough Green relocated to nearby Fishers Farm for their traditional nativity. Mary and Joseph rode in to the stable on a live donkey and animals from the farm were also present for the finale of Away in a Manger.

Pupils of St Mary’s Nursery School performed their nativity at St Mary’s Church in Horsham. The cast included several stars, a robin and a rabbit, as well as all the traditional characters.

A travelling nativity was organised by St Peter’s Church, Upper Beeding.

The Rev John Challis, his wife and son, Adam, stepped into the shoes of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus after the original actors got stuck in the snow and their understudies were struck down with a virus.

Despite the snow, the nativity went ahead as they travelled through Upper Beeding to the King’s Head pub where they were told there was no room at the inn.

